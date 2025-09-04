Subscribe

0

Top Stories Assam

Assam Govt Announces Winners of State Teacher Award 2025; Check List

Taking to X, Pegu congratulated the winners, writing, “Congratulations to all the teachers selected for the State Award to Teachers 2025. Your dedication and commitment to shaping young minds truly inspire society.”

author-image
PratidinTime News Desk
New Update
Ranoj Pegu

Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu on Wednesday night announced the names of teachers selected for the 'State Award to Teacher 2025', recognising their dedication and contribution to shaping young minds.

Taking to X, Pegu congratulated the winners, writing, “Congratulations to all the teachers selected for the State Award to Teachers 2025. Your dedication and commitment to shaping young minds truly inspire society.”

Awardees in Elementary Education-

  • Dibrugarh: Niju Rava – Pub Zaloni L.P. School
  • Dibrugarh: Gunindra Gohain – Dangarchuk L.P. School
  • Kamrup Metro: Urbashi Das – 10 No. Mazirgaon Krm LP School
  • Golaghat: Nobin Chandra Das – 1 No. Parangonia Jyoti LP School
  • Golaghat: Nandita Rajput – Silbheta LP School
  • Jorhat: Anil Chandra Hazarika – 295 No. Kuhumjogania LP School
  • Jorhat: Dipika Sabhapandit – Baligoan MV School

Awardees in Secondary Education-

  • Dibrugarh: Ngi Yot Weingken – Taiphake High M.P. School
  • Dibrugarh: Liladhar Upadhyay – Rashtra Bhasha Vidyalaya HES, Duliajan
  • Tinsukia: Ranjit Bikash Chetia – G.B. Chowkhani HS School
  • Dibrugarh: Swapnali Gogoi – Moran Public High School
  • Lakhimpur: Bhrigu Prosad Sarmah – Panigaon HS School
  • Jorhat: Rajesh Bordoloi – Adarsha Tribal HS School
  • Lakhimpur: Dambaru Dhar Newar – PM Shri Tarioni Borbil HS
  • Hailakandi: Sufian Siddiquee Barbhuiya – PM Shri Jamira Higher Secondary School'

Also Read: School Without Teachers: Students Struggle as Classrooms Go Silent in Gogamukh

ranoj pegu Teachers