Assam Govt Announces Winners of State Teacher Award 2025; Check List

Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu on Wednesday night announced the names of teachers selected for the 'State Award to Teacher 2025', recognising their dedication and contribution to shaping young minds.

Taking to X, Pegu congratulated the winners, writing, “Congratulations to all the teachers selected for the State Award to Teachers 2025. Your dedication and commitment to shaping young minds truly inspire society.”

Awardees in Elementary Education-

Dibrugarh : Niju Rava – Pub Zaloni L.P. School

: Niju Rava – Pub Zaloni L.P. School Dibrugarh : Gunindra Gohain – Dangarchuk L.P. School

: Gunindra Gohain – Dangarchuk L.P. School Kamrup Metro : Urbashi Das – 10 No. Mazirgaon Krm LP School

: Urbashi Das – 10 No. Mazirgaon Krm LP School Golaghat : Nobin Chandra Das – 1 No. Parangonia Jyoti LP School

: Nobin Chandra Das – 1 No. Parangonia Jyoti LP School Golaghat : Nandita Rajput – Silbheta LP School

: Nandita Rajput – Silbheta LP School Jorhat : Anil Chandra Hazarika – 295 No. Kuhumjogania LP School

: Anil Chandra Hazarika – 295 No. Kuhumjogania LP School Jorhat: Dipika Sabhapandit – Baligoan MV School

Awardees in Secondary Education-

Dibrugarh : Ngi Yot Weingken – Taiphake High M.P. School

: Ngi Yot Weingken – Taiphake High M.P. School Dibrugarh : Liladhar Upadhyay – Rashtra Bhasha Vidyalaya HES, Duliajan

: Liladhar Upadhyay – Rashtra Bhasha Vidyalaya HES, Duliajan Tinsukia : Ranjit Bikash Chetia – G.B. Chowkhani HS School

: Ranjit Bikash Chetia – G.B. Chowkhani HS School Dibrugarh : Swapnali Gogoi – Moran Public High School

: Swapnali Gogoi – Moran Public High School Lakhimpur : Bhrigu Prosad Sarmah – Panigaon HS School

: Bhrigu Prosad Sarmah – Panigaon HS School Jorhat : Rajesh Bordoloi – Adarsha Tribal HS School

: Rajesh Bordoloi – Adarsha Tribal HS School Lakhimpur : Dambaru Dhar Newar – PM Shri Tarioni Borbil HS

: Dambaru Dhar Newar – PM Shri Tarioni Borbil HS Hailakandi: Sufian Siddiquee Barbhuiya – PM Shri Jamira Higher Secondary School'

