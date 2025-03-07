Assam Guv Empowered to Take Charge Of Autonomous Councils If Elections Are Delayed

The Assam Legislative Assembly on Thursday passed seven Amendment Bills granting the state Governor the authority to take charge of autonomous councils if elections become impracticable after their term or extended term.

Advertisment

The bills pertain to the Mising, Rabha Hasong, Tiwa, Sonowal Kachari, Thengal Kachari, Deuri, and Bodo Kachari Autonomous Councils. As per the amendments, if elections cannot be held, the Governor can assume full or partial control over the General and Executive Councils and appoint an individual, Interim Committee, or Authority to carry out their functions.

"If the Governor is satisfied that circumstances render elections impracticable after the completion of the term or extended term, he may assume all or any powers of the councils and appoint a designated body to oversee their functions," the amendment states.

Meanwhile, Assam Tribal Affairs Minister Ranoj Pegu informed that the process for holding elections to the Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council has already begun, while the department has requested the State Election Commission to expedite elections for the Mising and Sonowal Kachari Autonomous Councils.

Also Read: Assam Cabinet Nod for Industrial Park, Energy Policy & Autonomous Council Reforms