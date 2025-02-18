Assam Guv Interacts with Farmers, Weavers & Entrepreneurs in Kokrajhar

Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya engaged with farmers, artisans, weavers, and entrepreneurs during his visit to the Central Institute of Technology (CIT) in Kokrajhar. He praised their contributions to agriculture, weaving, and entrepreneurship, highlighting their vital role in Assam’s economic growth.

According to a press release from the Governor’s office, Acharya stressed the significance of these sectors in making the state and the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) self-reliant. He urged the individuals to serve as role models for the next generation, strengthening Assam’s presence in the national entrepreneurial landscape.

The Governor also acknowledged the continuous support extended by the Central Government, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with the State and Council Governments, through various welfare initiatives for farmers. He encouraged people to utilize these schemes to establish themselves as successful entrepreneurs.

Focusing on sustainable agricultural practices, Acharya stressed the potential of organic and systematic farming in transforming farmers into employment generators. He also urged people to listen to PM Narendra Modi’s Mann Ki Baat, calling it a source of inspiration for improving their standard of living.

As part of the event, the Governor ceremoniously handed over essential goods to the Kokrajhar District Commissioner under the Governor Assam Amrit Sarovar Sadbhavna Sangat Protsahan Yojana.

