Assam: Heroin Worth Rs 3.2 Cr Seized, 1 Held In Cachar

In a significant narcotics bust, Cachar police seized heroin worth approximately Rs 3.2 crore and apprehended an individual smuggling the drugs in from a neighbouring state, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma informed on Sunday.

Sarma, while commending the police, informed that an anti-narcotics operation was conducted by Cachar police on Saturday night on Kathal Road based on credible inputs of a possible smuggling bid. During the raid, a motorcycle was intercepted by the police and searched when the drugs were recovered.

According to the post, 635 grams of heroin valued at Rs 3.2 crore was seized and the rider was apprehended during the operation. The drugs consignment was seized while being transported from a neighbouring state, the post added.

This comes two days after 11,000 bottles of banned cough syrup worth around Rs 2 crore was seized in a similar raid by Cachar police.

The anti-narcotics operation was conducted based on credible inputs, Chief Minister Sarma said in the post. A Cachar police team intercepted a vehicle near Damcherra which was transporting the illegal substance.

According to the post, the Codeine-based cough syrup bottles that were seized were estimated to be worth Rs 2 crore. “Based on credible intelligence, an anti-narcotics operation was conducted by @CacharPolice near Damcherra where a vehicle transporting illegal substances was intercepted. Upon thorough search, 11,100 bottles of Codeine-based cough syrup valued at ₹2cr were recovered,” Sarma wrote.

