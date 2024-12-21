Assam Higher Secondary TET 2024: New Dates Announced

The higher secondary Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) 2024 examinations in Assam will now be held on January 19. The examination, earlier declared to be held on December 29, was postponed following the intervention of Gauhati high court.
The Directorate of Secondary Education (DSE) on Saturday informed of the new exam date through a notice. It further mentioned that new admit cards for the exam will be released on January 3 on the designated websites.
This comes after a significant ruling from the Gauhati high court on Friday following petitions from a section of candidates appearing for the exam, who sought postponement citing the release of a new syllabus, days ahead of the exam.
As per reports, the DSE, which conducts the examination, released a new syllabus on December 5 with the exams to be held on December 29. Admit cards for the exam were released on December 15.
The high court ruled that the TET examination will not be held according to the previous schedule, directing the relevant authority to keep a minimum gap of 15 days before conducting the exams. With 22 days left for the exam, a new syllabus had caused uncertainties among the candidates.
