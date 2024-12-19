Judicial Township In North Guwahati: Cabinet Approves Land Acquisition

The Assam cabinet on Thursday gave the go-ahead to land acquisition in North Guwahati for the judicial township housing the new Gauhati High Court premise. Himanta Biswa Sarma informed the media during a press conference today that the cost of this acquisition would be Rs 80 crore.

Advertisment

The Chief Minister said that the move will facilitate the construction of a state-of-the-art judicial township in North Guwahati’s Rangmahal. He said, “We decided to go ahead with the land acquisition for the judicial township in North Guwahati’s Rangmahal in today’s cabinet meeting. In the first phase, around 75 bighas of land will be acquired for this and we will have to compensate the landowner with Rs 80 crore.”

“The judicial township will now gain momentum following this acquisition. It will house the new Gauhati High Court,” he added. The township, upon completion, is expected to ensure comprehensive judicial infrastructure with residential accommodation, essential amenities, safety measures and more.

Modification of villages under Sonowal Kachari Autonomous Council

In another decision during today’s meeting, the Assam cabinet approved the modification in the notified list of villages under the Sonowal Kachari Autonomous Council to include the “Sonowal part” in some of the notified villages, Chief Minister Sarma informed.

After returning back from Thimphu, I chaired the #AssamCabinet meeting where we approved



✅₹1,272cr for setting up Namrup IV unit of BVFCL

✅ Conversion of Govt loans into equity in power utility companies

✅Judicial Township, North Guwahati

✅₹81cr for rural roads pic.twitter.com/JEI4SPHopQ — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) December 19, 2024

Also Read: Assam Cabinet Further Eases Applications Under Mission Basundhara 3.0