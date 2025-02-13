Assam HS Final Exams 2025 Begins Today; Enhanced Security Measures In Place

The Assam Higher Secondary (HS) Final Examination 2025 began today with 3,06,925 students across the state sitting for their exams. The exams are being held in two shifts: the morning session from 9 AM to 12 PM, and the afternoon session from 1:30 PM to 4:30 PM.

To ensure fairness and transparency, all examination centres are under constant CCTV surveillance, with real-time monitoring from a special control room set up by the education board.

Strict regulations are also in place, including the enforcement of Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which restricts unauthorised individuals from entering a 100-meter radius of the exam venues.

Security has been heightened, particularly at sensitive centres, with police and CRPF personnel deployed to maintain order and prevent any instances of malpractice.

Among the four streams, the highest number of examinees is from the Arts stream, with 2,30,091 students, followed by Science with 57,724, Commerce with 17,869, and Vocational Education with 1,241. The exams are taking place at 856 designated centres under stringent security measures.

This year, female candidates outnumber their male counterparts, with 1,62,423 female students compared to 1,44,502 male students.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma extended his wishes to the students. He wrote on X, "My best wishes to all candidates appearing in their Higher Secondary Exams which begin today. Have a calm mind and give your best shot. Good luck!"

