Assam HS First Year Exam 2025: Key Deadlines & Exam Timings

The Assam State School Education Board (ASSEB), Division-II (erstwhile AHSEC), has officially released the schedule for the Higher Secondary (HS) First Year Examination-2025. The exams are set to commence on March 6, 2025, and will conclude on March 29, 2025.

Examination Schedule and Timings

The examinations will be conducted in two shifts:

Morning Shift: 09:00 AM to 12:00 PM

Afternoon Shift: 01:30 PM to 04:30 PM

For certain subjects carrying 30/50 marks, the exam duration will be reduced:

Morning Shift: 09:00 AM to 11:00 AM

Afternoon Shift: 01:30 PM to 03:30 PM

Subject-wise Examination Dates

Date & Day MORNING (09:00AM to 12:00Noon) AFTERNOON (01:30PM to 04:30pm) March 6 (Thursday) English March 7 (Friday) Vocational Paper- I March 8 (Saturday) IT/ITES** / Retail Trade** / Agriculture (Dairy Farmer** / Floriculturist**) / Health Care**/Private Security** / Tourism and Hospitality **/ Beauty and Wellness** /Electronics and Hardware** / Automotive** / Banking and Finance** / Physical

Education and Sports** / Apparel, Made-Ups and Home Furnishing** March 11 (Tuesday) Music Group A** March 12 (Wednesday) Physics/Accountancy/Political Science March 13 (Thursday) Swadesh Adhyayan Music Group C** March 17 (Monday) Chemistry/Finance/History March 18 (Tuesday) Environmental Education** Statistics March 19 (Wednesday) Bihu** Economic Geography/Advanced Sanskrit/Biotechnology March 20 (Thursday) Vocational Paper-II Community Science (Home Science)/ Business Mathematics & Statistics March 21 (Friday) Multi Media and Web Technology Mathematics March 22 (Saturday) Economics Insurance/Tai Language March 24 (Monday) Computer Science and Application Anthropology/Sociology March 25 (Tuesday) Biology/Education/Business Studies Advanced Languages*/Arabic/Persian/Sanskrit March 26 (Wednesday) Entrepreneurship Development Geography/Geology March 27 (Thursday) Logic and Philosophy/Psychology Music Group B** March 29 (Saturday) Modern Indian Languages* /Alternative English Fine Arts** / Sales Management and Advertising

NOTE:

*Modern Indian Languages Include: Assamese, Bengali, Bodo, Garo, Hmar, Khasi, Manipuri, Hindi, Mizo, Nepali, Urdu & Karbi.

*Advance Languages Include: Advance Assamese, Advance Bengali, Advance Bodo, Advance Hindi & Advance Manipuri.

Music Group A Include: Hindustani Vocal, Kathak Dance, Tabla, Violin, Sitar.

Music Group B Include: Sattriya Vocal Music (Borgeet), Sattriya Dance, Khol.

Music Group C Include: (i) Assamese Folk Music/ (ii) Assamese Folk Dance

(Theory paper will be common for both the subjects, but, Practical paper will be separate)

Online Form Fill-up Process Reopened

In an important notification dated January 21, 2025, ASSEB has announced the reopening of the online portal for the HS First Year Examination-2025 form fill-up. The portal will remain open from January 22 to January 30, 2025, until 5:00 PM.

Heads of all institutions under ASSEB Division-II have been directed to complete the online form fill-up process within the stipulated time. The board has categorically stated that no further extensions will be granted under any circumstances.

Students and educational institutions are advised to adhere to the schedule and complete all formalities within the deadline. For more details, they may visit the official ASSEB website or contact their respective institutions.