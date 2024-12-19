Assam Man Kidnapped In Manipur; Abductors Send Torture Video To Family

A youth hailing from Assam’s Barpeta district has been mysteriously missing in Manipur for more than a month and a half.

Sources revealed that despite filing complaints in Barpeta and Guwahati, Assam Police has reportedly taken no significant action to locate and rescue him.

The missing youth, identified as Raja Taleb aka Taleb Ali, traveled to Manipur with three companions—Eidul Ali and Rubul Ali, both from his village, and Junaid Ali from Nagaon. While his friends returned home, Raja Taleb did not.

The family of Raja later received a phone call from alleged abductors demanding a ransom of Rs 20 lakh for his release. They used phone numbers - 93651-86684 and 60018-28860. To pressure the family, they also sent a harrowing video showing Raja being tortured. The family, unable to meet the steep ransom demand due to financial constraints, is now living in constant fear for Raja’s safety.

Meanwhile, despite the the family’s repeated appeals and formal complaints to Assam Police, no substantial progress has been made in the case.

The delay in action has left the family devastated, with no updates on Raja’s whereabouts or condition.