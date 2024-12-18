Assam Police Dismantles JMB Terror Plot; 5 Operatives Held

Assam Police has successfully thwarted a potential terror plot by arresting five individuals linked to the banned Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB).

According to the police, four of the operatives were detained in Kokrajhar district, while the fifth was arrested in Dhubri district.

This action follows the recent capture of a Bangladeshi national who illegally crossed the international border.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma shared the update on X, stating, “Maintaining alert along the border, one illegal Bangladeshi national was apprehended by @assampolice today near the international border and pushed back.”

Maintaining alert along the border, 1 illegal Bangladeshi national was apprehended by @assampolice today near the International border and pushed back Asma Akther 🇧🇩



We are committed to a secure border! pic.twitter.com/SnVMFCVlKD — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) December 16, 2024

The individual, identified as Asma Akther, is part of a larger group of over 160 such infiltrators who have been sent back to Bangladesh.

In response to the ongoing instability in Bangladesh, security measures along the 1,885 km India-Bangladesh border in the northeast have been significantly tightened.

