OLX Deal Turns Sour: Couple From Assam's Dergaon Dupe Man, Vanish with Car

In a shocking incident in Guwahati, a couple from Golaghat’s Dergaon, Bhaskar Bora and his wife Krishna Mani Dutta, deceived a man and stole his car after striking a deal through OLX.

Advertisment

Sanjeev Das, a resident of Kanchan Nagar, Hengrabari, Guwahati had listed his TATA Altroz for sale on OLX a few days ago.

Bhaskar Bora and Krishna Mani Dutta contacted him and agreed to buy the car. A deal was made on November 30, under which Bhaskar Bora paid an advance of ₹1,15,000 to Sanjeev Das, with the remaining ₹85,000 to be paid by December 15. Additionally, the couple agreed to pay the remaining EMI on the car.

However, after the agreement, the couple went missing, and Sanjeev Das grew suspicious. He then visited Dergaon with his family, where they learned about Bhaskar Bora's fraudulent activities.

Sanjeev Das reported the matter to Dispur Police, alleging that the couple had sold the car in another state.

As of now, the remaining payment has not been made, and the family is in a difficult situation. The police are investigating the matter further.

Also Read: Beware: OLX Vehicle Sale Turns into Nightmare for Guwahati Man