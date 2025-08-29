Assam: NSUI-ABVP Clash at Cachar College; Several Students Injured

Violence broke out at Cachar College in Assam’s Silchar on Thursday after a student protest turned into a clash between the National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) and the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP).

The incident occurred during NSUI’s “Vote Chor, Gaddi Chhod” campaign, leaving several students injured and prompting police intervention.

Reports indicate that tensions escalated when a group associated with ABVP attempted to disrupt the NSUI-led event. This resulted in stone-throwing and fistfights on campus. Police from Silchar Sadar station quickly arrived and dispersed the crowds, restoring order.

NSUI’s state general secretary, Chandan Mazumdar, suffered an eye injury from a brick and was taken to Silchar Medical College and Hospital. Speaking to reporters afterward, Mazumdar claimed that outsiders disguised as students instigated the violence.

"We organised a signature campaign as part of the ‘vote chor, gaddi chhod' event by placing a table and some chairs outside the second gate of Cachar College on Thursday. Suddenly, some students, who seemed new to the college, started pelting stones and bricks at us without any provocation. One of the bricks hit my eye, causing it to bleed. Other NSUI members present at the event were also injured," Mazumdar told the media.

A police complaint was later filed against ABVP members.

The clash drew strong criticism from Congress leaders. Minority leader Ansar Hossain Boralskar condemned the incident, holding ABVP accountable and demanding swift arrests. “If the culprits are not brought to justice, Congress and its student wing will be compelled to launch a larger agitation across the district," he warned.

Congress has launched the “Vote Chor, Gaddi Chhod” campaign across India to address what it calls widespread “vote theft” in elections, urging citizens to be wary of electoral misconduct.

Also Read: Protesting 'Vote Chori': Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka & Others Detained in Delhi