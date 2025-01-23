Assam Police Clears Abandoned Cars From Roads Ahead Of Republic Day



In a bid to bolster security ahead of the Republic Day celebrations, police across several districts of Upper Assam have launched an extensive drive to clear abandoned vehicles from streets, highways, bus terminals, and marketplaces. The precautionary measure follows last year’s Independence Day incident, where the banned militant outfit ULFA-I planted improvised explosive devices (IEDs) in abandoned vehicles at multiple locations across the state.

Advertisment

For the past few days, security forces have been actively removing unclaimed vehicles from high-risk areas as part of a broader effort to mitigate potential threats. Additionally, sniffer dogs are being deployed to conduct thorough inspections for any explosives. Officials stated that the initiative aims to eliminate possible hiding spots for explosives and ensure public safety.

During the Independence Day celebrations in 2024, ULFA-I claimed responsibility for planting bombs at 24 locations in Assam. However, most of the devices failed to detonate due to technical failures. Security forces later recovered 11 IED-like objects, many of them concealed in abandoned vehicles.

In response to the incident, a joint operation by Assam Police and the National Investigation Agency (NIA) led to the arrest of 15 individuals, including three women, for their alleged involvement in the plot.

With Republic Day approaching, authorities in districts such as Sivasagar and Tinsukia have intensified security arrangements, focusing on the removal of abandoned vehicles and conducting heightened security checks. The objective, officials emphasized, is to prevent any disruptions and ensure that the celebrations proceed without incident.

Meanwhile, the Golaghat district administration is also making elaborate arrangements for a peaceful observance of the 76th Republic Day. The celebrations will commence with Probhat Pheri at 8:30 am, followed by flag-hoisting ceremonies at both government and non-government offices at 7:30 am. Floral tributes will be paid to Mahatma Gandhi and Martyr Kushal Konwar at 8:45 am.

Also Read: Independence Day Live: Assam I-Day Marred By ULFA-I's Bomb Scare