Guwahati Police To Implement Strict Vigil For Republic Day

Guwahati police will be keeping strict vigil on government offices including the Janata Bhawan, along with religious places like the Kamakhya temple on the occasion of Republic Day. A meeting in this regard was convened by the Guwahati commissioner of police (CP) Partha Sarathi Mahanta on Friday.

Advertisment

The meeting was attended by the officers in-charge of every police station of the city, assistant commissioner of police (ACP), deputy superintendent of police (DsP), among other top officials ahead of Republic Day on January 26.

Strict security measures including heightened vigilance to prevent any untoward incidents in the city around the Republic Day celebrations were discussed during the crucial meeting.

The police will monitor important locations around Guwahati like the Janata Bhawan, Kalakhshetra, and state government offices. Religious places like Kamakhya temple are also likely to see heavy deployment of police forces.

Further, daily naka checkings will be conducted at prominent entry points into the city under the respective police stations. The increased stress on vigilance by Guwahati police is an attempt to avert a repeat of the Independence Day bomb scare.

Meanwhile, the newly appointed Guwahati CP also instructed all police officials to ensure that the common people are not harassed in the name of checking for Republic Day.