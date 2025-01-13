Delhi HC Rejects Bail Plea of NSCN-IM Leader in Terror Funding Case

The Delhi High Court on Monday dismissed the appeal filed by Alemla Jamir, a leader of the Nagaland-based National Socialist Council of Nagalim-Isaac Muivah (NSCN-IM), challenging the trial court's order denying her bail in a National Investigation Agency (NIA) case.

The division bench, consisting of Justices Navin Chawla and Shalinder Kaur, rejected her plea. A detailed order will be uploaded soon.

Jamir had filed the appeal after the Special NIA Court dismissed her second bail application on May 31, 2024. She had previously approached the High Court after her first bail plea was rejected by the trial court on December 12, 2022. Despite the dismissal, she was granted the liberty to approach the trial court again in December 2023. Her second bail application was filed in accordance with the liberty granted by the High Court in December 2023.

In dismissing her first bail plea, the trial court had highlighted evidence that showed Jamir's involvement in running a parallel government, which was not acknowledged under any peace agreement. The court also found that Jamir, alongside another accused, had transferred a large sum of money, which was allegedly intended for terrorist activities linked to the NSCN (IM). Arms and ammunition were reportedly recovered based on her statements.

Furthermore, the court noted that Jamir's husband is absconding in China, which raised concerns over her potential flight risk and the possibility of influencing witnesses.

Jamir's first bail application was dismissed on December 12, 2022, with the court finding substantial evidence linking her to terrorist activities. Her plea for default bail was also rejected by the trial court on July 3, 2020, and her appeal against the decision was dismissed by the Delhi High Court on May 1, 2023.

The case against Jamir stems from her detention at IGI Airport on December 17, 2019, when she was found in possession of Rs. 72 lakh in cash, the source of which she could not explain. The NIA arrested her for alleged terror funding under sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and UAPA. The agency has already filed a charge sheet, and the case is currently at the evidence stage.

The NIA alleges that the money was meant for carrying out operations of the terrorist group NSCN (IM) and other related activities in India. An FIR was registered by the Special Cell on December 17, 2019, under various sections of the UAPA. Following instructions from the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), the investigation was later transferred to the NIA.

Additionally, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) registered a money laundering case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), and charges for alleged money laundering have been framed. The matter is also at the evidence stage in the ED’s investigation.

