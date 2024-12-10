Assam: Police Vehicle in CM Sarma’s Convoy Meets with Accident

A vehicle accompanying Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s convoy met with an accident near Patarkuchi in Assam’s Sonapur on Tuesday.

The incident occurred when the police vehicle from Nagaon lost control and rammed into the divider while traveling from Tezpur to Guwahati.

Fortunately, no casualties were reported in the accident. The Chief Minister’s convoy, including other vehicles, had already passed the spot when the incident occurred.

The ill-fated police vehicle, bearing registration number AS02AR2977, suffered significant damage in the crash. The mishap has raised questions about the safety protocols followed during high-security convoy movements.