Mumbai Horror: City Bus Crashes Into Pedestrians Killing 5, Injuring 36

Mumbai witnessed a tragic incident on Monday night when a BEST bus lost control and rammed into pedestrians and vehicles near the BMC L Ward in Kurla.

The crash claimed the lives of five people and left 36 injured, as reported by the BMC Disaster Control. Police suspect brake failure to be the cause of the accident.

The driver, identified as 50-year-old Sanjay More, has been detained. Eyewitnesses alleged that the driver, reportedly intoxicated, lost control of the bus around 9:30 p.m. while traveling from Kurla Railway Station to Andheri. The bus veered off its route, mowing down 25 vehicles, including a police jeep, before coming to a halt at Buddha Colony after crashing into a residential building.

"The bus dashed into vehicles over a 100-meter stretch and struck the RCC column of the Solomon building. Locals roughed up the driver after the crash," an official reported.

Zaid Ahmed, a 26-year-old resident, described the chaos at the scene: "I ran to the spot and saw a BEST bus had hit pedestrians, other vehicles, including an autorickshaw and three cars. I saw some dead bodies in front of my eyes. We rescued the passengers in the autorickshaw and took them to Bhabha Hospital in another three-wheeler. My friends also helped in providing relief to the injured,"

Another eyewitness, Zeeshan Ansari, said he saw the bus being driven recklessly before it plowed through pedestrians and vehicles. "The driver seemed to be laughing and enjoying the death drive," he claimed.

Shiv Sena MLA Dilip Lande suggested that the driver panicked after the bus’s brakes failed. “The driver mistakenly pressed the accelerator instead of the brake, causing the bus to speed up uncontrollably,” he said.

The deceased have been identified as Kaniz Fatema Ansari (55), Afreen A. Shaikh (19), Anam Shaikh (18), and Shivam Kashyap (18). Four others are reportedly in critical condition.