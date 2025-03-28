Assam: Prisoner Found Dead in Silchar Central Jail, Suicide Suspected

A prisoner lodged at Silchar Central Jail, identified as Pintu Rajput, was found dead in his cell in the morning. According to the sources, he allegedly died by suicide, hanging himself with a bedsheet.

Advertisment

Rajput has been in custody for reportedly stealing more than 10 cows. His death created a stir inside the jail.

Authorities were immediately informed, and police arrived at the scene to begin legal proceedings related to the case.

Investigations are underway to determine the circumstances surrounding his death.

Also Read: Assam: Prisoner Escapes from Kokrajhar District Jail, Superintendent Suspended