Assam Railway Job Scam: Man Accused of Duping Job Seekers of Lakhs

Yet another job scam has come to light in Assam, this time in Golaghat, involving alleged fraudulent job promises in the Indian Railways. A man identified as Champak Bora has been accused of collecting lakhs of rupees from multiple individuals over the past few years by promising them permanent or contractual jobs in the Railway department.

Advertisment

According to complaints filed by the victims, Bora allegedly worked in coordination with a man identified as Inamul Haque, who acted as an intermediary to approach job seekers. The victims were reportedly lured with assurances of quick employment, including regularisation of temporary workers at the Railway goods shed.

Victims allege that they paid large sums, in some cases several lakhs of rupees, but received no jobs in return. The complainants say they have been waiting for years without any results, and with no sign of repayment, they have now lodged formal complaints with the police.

Notably, Champak Bora is a former office-bearer of the Indian Railway Goods Shed Workers’ Union. Victims allege that he misused his past position and contacts in the Railway department to gain their trust. They further claim that Bora has had no official association with the Railways in recent years, yet continued to operate a “syndicate” since 2021 to extract money from desperate job seekers.

The allegations suggest that the scam may have been running for several years, affecting multiple people across different areas. The victims are demanding that the police not only investigate the case thoroughly but also ensure that they get their money back.

An investigation is reportedly underway.

Also Read: Guwahati: ED Raids 8 Locations in Multi-Crore Scam Involving IAS Sewali Sharma