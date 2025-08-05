Guwahati: ED Raids 8 Locations in Multi-Crore Scam Involving IAS Sewali Sharma

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday carried out searches at eight different locations in Guwahati in connection with a money laundering case involving retired IAS officer Sewali Devi Sharma and others.

Sharma, who served as the Executive Chairman-cum-Director of the Open and Distance Learning (ODL) Cell under the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT), is accused of large-scale financial misappropriation during her tenure.

She was responsible for implementing the two-year Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed) programme, which was to be run through distance mode as approved by the National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE). The approval granted to the Assam government was for 59 recognised institutions, with each allowed to train 100 government school teachers, a total of 27,897 trainees.

However, instead of adhering to the approved number, Sharma allegedly opened 347 study centres and enrolled more than 1.06 lakh trainees, far exceeding the approved limit. This was reportedly done to collect more funds in the name of course fees.

In a blatant violation of financial regulations, Sharma opened five separate bank accounts for the ODL Cell, all of which she was the sole signatory for, bypassing the Assam Financial Responsibility and Budget Management Act. Over Rs 115 crore collected as fees were allegedly deposited into these accounts instead of the government treasury.

Of this, over Rs 105 crore was spent without following proper government procedures or having the required financial powers. Contracts for supplies and construction were allegedly awarded without tenders or advertisements and were given to firms owned or linked to her family members, including her daughter, son-in-law, and close associates.

One such beneficiary was a chartered accountant named Sarang More, who was also acting as the auditor of the ODL Cell. Most of these firms had no prior experience, and payments were made without verification of supplies or completion of work.

The Chief Minister’s Special Vigilance Cell had earlier filed an FIR and chargesheeted Sharma and others after a probe revealed she had allegedly amassed disproportionate assets worth over Rs 5.7 crore during the period in question.

