Assam Rifles and Mizoram Police Recover 775 kg Explosives, 4,700 Detonators

In a major breakthrough, Assam Rifles and Mizoram Police recovered 775 kg of explosives and 4,700 detonators during a joint operation in the Hnahthial district of Mizoram on Thursday.

Advertisment

The operation, based on specific intelligence about the movement of explosives and war-like materials in the Thingsai area, led to the establishment of a mobile vehicle checkpoint. During the operation, the team intercepted a vehicle, conducted a thorough search, and apprehended two individuals.

According to the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Inspector General of Assam Rifles (East), the search yielded 775 kg of explosives, 4,700 detonators, and 2,250 meters of Cordtex. The apprehended suspects and the seized items have been handed over to Mizoram Police for further investigation.

This marks the second significant recovery in recent weeks. Last month, on November 29, Assam Rifles and Mizoram Police intercepted a vehicle in the Serchhip district, leading to the seizure of six 12-bore single-barrel rifles and the apprehension of an individual. This operation was also conducted based on specific intelligence about the movement of weapons in the area.

Investigations into the recent recoveries are currently underway.