Over 22 Kg Methamphetamine Tablets Worth Rs 68 Cr Seized In Mizoram

Assam Rifles, in collaboration with the Mizoram Police, seized 22.676 kilograms of Methamphetamine tablets, valued at Rs 68.03 crore, near Balu Kai area in Zokhawthar on Monday.

Acting on reliable intelligence, personnel from the Combined Operation Base (COB) Zokhawthar set up an ambush in the area. During the operation, the team observed a suspect crossing the Tiau River with a brown sack. Upon being challenged, the individual abandoned the consignment and fled towards Myanmar. A subsequent search of the area led to the recovery of the substantial drug haul, according to an official press release.

It further emphasized that this operation highlights the steadfast commitment of Assam Rifles and local authorities to dismantle drug cartels operating in the border regions. The seized narcotics have been handed over to the Zokhawthar Police Department, Champhai District, Mizoram, for further investigation and legal action.

In a related development, on November 30, Assam Rifles, in coordination with the Anti-Narcotics Squad of Mizoram’s Excise & Narcotics Department, seized 18 kilograms of marijuana worth Rs 18 lakh and apprehended one individual in the Siphir Neihbawih area of Aizawl District, Mizoram.

Additionally, earlier in the week, a joint operation by Assam Rifles and Mizoram Police led to the interception of a vehicle in Serchhip District, where six 12-bore single-barrel rifles were recovered, and one individual was arrested. The seized weapons and the apprehended individual have been handed over to Mizoram Police for further legal proceedings.

