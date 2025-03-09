Assam: RPF Seizes Over 30 Kg Ganja from Train in Sonitpur

The Railway Protection Force (RPF) seized a large amount of illicit ganja from a passenger train at Rangapara in in Assam’s Sonitpur district.

The contraband, weighing at 31.5 kg, was recovered from the Rangiya-Murkongselek passenger train during a routine check. The estimated market value of the seized ganja is said to be over Rs 3 lakh.

Authorities suspect the contraband was being transported to other locations under the guise of passenger luggage. Further probe is underway.

