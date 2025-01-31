Yaba Tablets Worth Rs 6.45 Cr Seized In Guwahati Railway Station

In a joint operation conducted by the Railway Protection Force (RPF) and Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) officers, a significant drug haul was seized from a passenger traveling aboard the Silchar - Secunderabad Express at Guwahati Railway Station early this morning.

The operation took place at 06:40 AM when the train arrived at Platform No. 4. During a routine search of Coach No. NF GS-191127, the joint team apprehended a suspected individual traveling without a valid ticket. Upon inspection, 7 plastic-wrapped packets containing Yaba tablets were recovered, totaling 1.5 kg of the illicit substance.

The arrested person was identified as Rasid Hoque, a 22-year-old resident of Phalimari, Dinhata, Cooch Behar in West Bengal. He was traveling from Badarpur to New Cooch Behar.

Following the seizure, the Yaba tablets were handed over to the NCB and sealed for further investigation. The estimated market value of the recovered drugs is around Rs. 6.45 crores. Hoque has been taken into NCB custody for further interrogation and legal proceedings.

Earlier this month, Assam Police arrested three drug dealers in the Sonai Rangirghat area of Cachar district, seizing nearly 9,000 Yaba tablets. The arrested individuals have been identified as Prabindra Riyang, Baharul Islam, and Prabhat Barman. The authorities confiscated a significant quantity of Yaba tablets, which are valued at over Rs 2 crore in the illicit market.

