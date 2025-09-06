Assam Sets New Record in Paddy Procurement Under MSP, Says CM

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday announced that the state has achieved a historic milestone in paddy procurement. For the first time, Assam has crossed the 8 lakh metric tonne (MT) mark under the Minimum Support Price (MSP) scheme during the Kharif Marketing Season 2024-25.

Calling it a proud moment, the Chief Minister wrote on X, “I am proud to share that during KMS 2024-25, Assam has achieved a record milestone in paddy procurement under MSP. For the first time ever, Assam has crossed the 8 Lakh MT mark in paddy procurement -- a historic achievement in our journey of prosperity."

✅ 1st Crop: 6,97,802.74 MT

✅ 2nd Crop (till 05.09.25): 1,04,757.98 MT

📊 Total (till 05.09.25): 8,02,560.72 MT



— Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) September 6, 2025

According to figures shared by CM Sarma, the state procured nearly 7 lakh MT of paddy in the first crop cycle and over 1 lakh MT in the second crop cycle, taking the total to more than 8.02 lakh MT as of September 5.

Meanwhile, in Delhi, Union Minister Giriraj Singh assured cotton farmers that all produce eligible under MSP will be procured without disruption this season. He chaired a meeting with top officials and reiterated Centre’s commitment to safeguard farmers’ interests and ensure fair prices.

Cotton procurement for the 2025-26 Kharif season will begin from October 1 in northern states, October 15 in central states, and October 21 in southern states. This year, a record 550 procurement centres have been set up across major cotton-growing regions.

The government has also digitised the entire MSP process for cotton, making it paperless and more transparent, with uniform guidelines for setting up procurement centres.

