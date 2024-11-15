Assam Student Rescued from Trafficking Ring in Malaysia; Found In Temple

In a significant breakthrough for the Guwahati Cyber Police, a youth hailing from Assam was successfully rescued from Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia, who was trapped in an alleged human trafficking ring.

The rescued youth, identified as Satyam Choudhury, had been studying in Chennai when he was allegedly lured into a human trafficking network. Since August, his family had lost all contact with him, and there were growing concerns over his safety.

For weeks, there were no clues about his location, leaving his family in limbo.

Guwahati Cyber Police team took on the task of tracking him down and after two months of relentless search efforts, Choudhury was located - approximately 400 km from Kuala Lumpur in a temple at Lageshwaram.

He was brought back to India soon after and is currently in Assam.