Assam to Launch Its Own Satellite ‘ASSAMSAT’, Announces FM Ajanta Neog

In a historic move, Assam is set to launch its own satellite, ‘ASSAMSAT’, marking a significant step towards leveraging space technology for governance and development. The announcement was made by Assam Finance Minister Ajanta Neog while presenting the 2025-26 state budget in the Assembly on Monday.

Advertisment

According to Neog, the state government is taking this initiative to ensure a reliable and continuous flow of critical data for the effective implementation of complex socio-economic projects. The dedicated satellite is expected to play a pivotal role in agriculture, disaster management, infrastructure development, border security, and policing operations.

The ambitious project will be undertaken in collaboration with the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorization Center (IN-SPACe) under the Union Ministry of Space. This move positions Assam as a forward-thinking state, harnessing space technology to enhance governance and improve public service delivery.

Additionally, the Assam government plans to involve college and university students in experimental satellite development, aiming to foster innovation and inspire young minds. The initiative will be carried out in association with IN-SPACe and the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).

With this project, Assam is poised to take a giant leap into the space sector, utilizing cutting-edge technology to drive progress and strengthen its administrative and security frameworks.