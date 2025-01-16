India’s Space Ambitions Soar as ISRO Completes SpaDeX Docking

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has successfully completed the docking process of its SpaDeX satellites on Thursday, marking a historic achievement for the space agency. The docking was initially postponed twice due to technical issues on January 7 and 9. However, following the successful trial attempt on January 12, the final docking maneuver was executed with precision.

ISRO took to social media to announce the success, stating: “Spacecraft docking successfully completed! A historic moment. Let’s walk through the SpaDeX docking process: Manoeuvre from 15m to 3m hold point completed. Docking initiated with precision, leading to successful spacecraft capture. Retraction completed smoothly, followed by rigidisation for stability.”

The SpaDeX mission, designed to demonstrate the docking capability of small satellites, has been an important technological milestone for ISRO. The two small spacecraft—SDX01 (Chaser) and SDX02 (Target)—were launched on December 30, 2024, into a low-Earth circular orbit. The docking process involved a gradual rendezvous, with the Chaser satellite reducing the distance from the Target satellite in stages: 5 km, 1.5 km, 500 m, 225 m, 15 m, and finally 3 m, before docking.

This technology is particularly significant for future Indian space missions, including Chandrayaan-4, which aims to bring lunar samples back to Earth. It will also be crucial for the establishment of the Bharatiya Antariksh Station, India’s planned space station. The first module of the space station is expected to launch in 2028, with subsequent modules being docked in space.

In addition to this, docking will also be necessary for future human missions to the Moon, which ISRO has set for the 2040s. The successful demonstration of this docking capability will pave the way for these ambitious missions.

The SpaDeX mission not only proved ISRO's capabilities in docking technology but also demonstrated the potential for future space endeavors. Following docking, the two satellites will undergo power transfer and separation before operating their payloads for the mission's expected two-year lifespan.

The postponements, which coincided with leadership changes at ISRO, did not deter the agency's determination to complete the docking process. ISRO had earlier appointed V. Narayanan as the new director of the organization on January 7, and he assumed office on January 14. Despite the delays, the agency has reiterated its commitment to advancing India's space exploration capabilities.

