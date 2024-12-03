Assam Trade Body Halts Exports to Bangladesh Over Unrest and Atrocities Against Hindus

The Exporters & Importers Association of Assam's Sribhumi district has announced the suspension of all trade activities with Bangladesh through the Sutarkandi land port. The decision, taken during a meeting on December 1, comes in response to ongoing unrest in Bangladesh and reports of atrocities against Hindus in the country.

Speaking to reporters, Imdadul Haque Chowdhury, a leader of the association, stated, "We have decided to suspend all trade with Bangladesh through the Sutarkandi land port due to the unrest in the country. All trade activities will be halted until the situation normalizes. While this decision will result in significant losses, it is necessary under the current circumstances."

He added that the suspension will impact the daily export of goods such as stone, rice, coal, and fresh fruits to Bangladesh.

Echoing similar sentiments, Shivaji Chowdhury, another leader of the association, said, "We have decided to stop all exports and imports with Bangladesh because of the ongoing incidents Tof atrocities against minority Hindus in the country."

The unrest has also triggered protests in Assam. On December 1, hundreds of people attempted to march toward the Indo-Bangladesh border in Sribhumi district under the banner of "Cholo Bangladesh," organized by the Hindu group Sanatani Eikya Manch. The march aimed to protest the arrest of ISKCON priests and the alleged atrocities against Hindus in Bangladesh.

Tensions escalated when security personnel intervened, stopping the protesters from advancing toward the international border.