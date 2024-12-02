Assam MLA Leads Fiery Protest Against Bangladeshi Goods, Shuts Down Trade Route

Assam MLA Kamalakhya Dey Purkayastha on Monday sparked a powerful protest at Kalibari Road’s Bisarjan Ghat in Sribhumi district, expressing outrage over the continued import of goods from Bangladesh. The protest erupted after the MLA witnessed firsthand the ongoing trade despite calls for a ban, igniting his frustration.

In an act of defiance, Purkayastha blocked the path frequently used by vehicles to access the river, halting the movement of goods. The scene quickly became charged with energy as protesters raised their voices, chanting slogans against Bangladesh and calling for an end to such trade.

This protest comes amidst growing unrest in the Barak Valley, where local communities are rallying against the religious persecution of minorities in Bangladesh. At the heart of these protests is a demand for the unconditional release of ISKCON temple leader Maharaj Chinmoy Krishna Das.

On Sunday, the Sribhumi District Import-Export Association had declared on social media that they would sever all import-export ties with Bangladesh. Yet, the sight of trade continuing at Kalibari Road left the MLA seething with anger.

Speaking to the media, Kamalakhya Dey Purkayastha declared, “India is a self-reliant nation, and we have no need for goods from Bangladesh. We will not tolerate this!”

His words echoed the sentiments of many who believe that it’s time for the nation to prioritize self-sufficiency and put an end to these imports.