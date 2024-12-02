Mamata Banerjee Urges Centre For UN Peacekeeping Force In Bangladesh

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee sought the Centre’s intervention for the deployment of a United Nations peacekeeping mission in Bangladesh to tackle the situation there. Banerjee on Monday also urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to act to bring back the persecuted Indians on foreign soil.

She demanded that the Union External Affairs Minister should inform the Parliament about India’s stance on the ongoing situation in Bangladesh. “The statement from the EAM should come during the ongoing winter session, if PM Modi is unavailable to do the job himself,” Banerjee said.

Tensions are running high in Bangladesh over the alleged atrocities on Hindus and other minorities and the arrest of Hindu priests. The West Bengal Chief Minister said in the assembly that commenting on the bilateral issues between the two countries was not under her purview as Bengal is only a part of the nation.

“In the wake of the recent developments and the experience narrated by many people here having relatives and base in Bangladesh, the arrests of people coming over to our side and my conversations with the ISKCON representatives here, has forced me to make this statement on the floor of this House,” she however said.

Banerjee urged S Jaishankar to take the matter up with the Dhaka authorities and with the United Nations, if required. She said, “If required, let an international peacekeeping force be sent to Bangladesh after talking to the (interim) government there to help them restore normalcy.”

The Chief Minister highlighted the urgent need to rescue and rehabilitate persecuted Indians on this side of the border. “If required we can rehabilitate the Indians attacked in Bangladesh. We have no problem sharing our ‘one roti’ with them if the need arises. There will be no shortage of food for them,” she said in her address in the assembly.

The West Bengal Chief Minister emphasized her desire for harmony, brotherhood, and cordial relations to be maintained among all communities in Bangladesh and globally.

Bringing up the arrest of 79 Indian fishermen, who were detained for straying into Bangladesh waters, she said, “our fishermen still remain in their captivity and are yet to be released.”

“When the Bangladesh fishermen had entered into our waters, we ensured their safe return,” added Mamata Banerjee, accusing the Centre of “remaining mum for the past 10 days” despite the escalating nature of tensions in the neighbouring country.

Mamata Banerjee targets BJP

The Bengal Chief Minister took a dig at the BJP saying, “Why don’t they ask their central leadership to pursue the Centre to proactively intervene in the Bangladesh situation? Instead, their leaders are demanding closure of goods movement along our land borders.”

“They should know that as per international border agreements, stoppage of commodity movement is not in our hands. We can act only as per guidelines issued by the Centre,” she added.

