Two Separate Road Accidents Rock Guwahati; One Dead, Two Injured

A fatal road accident occurred late Saturday night beneath the Maligaon flyover when two youths on a two-wheeler lost control and crashed into a road divider at high speed. The accident took place while they were travelling from Kamakhya towards Jalukbari.

One of the riders, identified as Bikash Sharma (approximately 32 years old) from Amayapur, Nalbari, was killed on the spot. Sharma was reportedly employed at the Kamakhya Temple and is believed to have been returning from work when the accident occurred. The other rider, Bikash Deka (25) from Mangaldoi, sustained critical injuries and was rushed to Swagat Hospital for immediate medical attention. Sharma’s body was later shifted to GMCH for further procedures.

The vehicle involved in the accident bore registration number AS01FP5634.

Beltola Incident: Youth Allegedly Under the Influence Meets with Accident

In another incident in Guwahati, a youth reportedly under the influence of alcohol met with a road accident in Wireless, Beltola. The individual was travelling from Beltola towards Last Gate when he crashed into a barricade and fell onto the road.

The accident site had been designated as a one-way stretch due to ongoing drain construction. Witnessing the accident, delivery workers in the area immediately assisted the injured individual and arranged for an ambulance. However, the youth refused assistance, repeatedly exiting the ambulance (108 emergency service). Eventually, family members arrived and transported him to a hospital in a private ambulance.

The two-wheeler involved in the accident was registered as AS01EF4412.