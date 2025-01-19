Assam: Vehicle Engulfed in Flames in Dhakuakhana; Investigation Underway

A horrifying incident occurred late last night in Dhakuakhana’s Ghilamara when a four-wheeled vehicle suddenly erupted in flames.

Advertisment

The vehicle was almost entirely destroyed, with around 80% of it consumed by the fire. The exact cause of the blaze remains uncertain, with authorities yet to confirm whether it was triggered by a mechanical fault, an act of arson, or another unknown factor.

Local police quickly arrived at the scene and initiated an investigation. As of now, no further details have emerged regarding the cause of the fire.

Also Read: Six Bikes Set Ablaze in Guwahati; Suspect on the Run