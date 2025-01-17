Ambulance Transporting Patient Catches Fire Suddenly In Assam's Tengakhat

A major fire broke out in Assam’s Tengakhat when a moving ambulance caught fire near Ulton on its way to Duliajan on Friday. The ambulance was transporting a patient from Assam Medical College and Hospital (AMCH) in Dibrugarh to Kamini Tea Estate when the incident occurred.

The vehicle, bearing registration number AS 01 RC 5732, was completely engulfed in flames. Firefighters from Oil India Limited rushed to the scene and battled the blaze for a prolonged period before successfully bringing it under control.

Fortunately, the swift response of local residents helped save all four occupants—including the patient, their guardian, the driver, and an assistant—who managed to escape unhurt.

As of now, the cause of the fire remains unknown, and further investigations are underway.