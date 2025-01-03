Assam: Veteran Film Producer Poran Borboruah Passes Away

Veteran film producer Poran Borboruah passed away on the night of January 2 (Thursday) at 10:50 PM. Borboruah, known for his visionary approach and multifaceted talent, made significant contributions to Assamese cinema.

According to reports, Borboruah died after suffering a heart attack at a private hospital in Guwahati where he had been undergoing treatment.

As a producer, he played a pivotal role in the Assamese film industry during its financial struggles, investing in high-budget films when others hesitated. Borbora was known for producing iconic films such as 'Suruj' and 'Srimanta Sankardev'.

In addition to his work in feature films, Borbora also produced notable television serials like 'Major Sahab' and 'Brikodar Boruar Biya', which won the Best Serial Award from the Governor. He also won a national award for his documentary 'Sound of The Dying Colors'.

Borboruah was deeply committed to Assamese culture and tradition. With a keen sense of cultural awareness, he collaborated with talented directors, funding groundbreaking scripts that enriched Assam's cinematic landscape.

Beyond his work in cinema, Borboruah was a successful entrepreneur and a key contributor to local industries. His efforts in promoting regional enterprises played a vital role in the state's development. Known for his generosity and empathy, he consistently lent a helping hand to those in need.

His contributions extended beyond just financial aid; he was involved in helping flood victims and impoverished children, leaving a lasting impact on the community.

The news of Paran Borbora’s passing is a great loss to the cultural world of Assam. His legacy will be remembered for years to come, not just for his professional achievements, but also for his kindness and social contributions.

