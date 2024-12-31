The Year That Was: How Assam's Prominence Grew On Global Stage In 2024

With the clock ticking down on another wonderful year, it is now time to sit down, relax and enjoy the final moments as we all prepare to bid adieu to 2024 and usher in 2025. As our hearts are filled with hope and excitement, it is also poignant to look back on some of the highlights of the year gone by. If you are one of those who likes to take a stroll down 'nostalgia park' from time to time, rest assured, we have got you covered. 2024 was an exceptional year for Assam, in terms of global recognition. Be it cultural pride, academic brilliance, sporting prowess or culinary excellence, Assam’s journey this year has been marked by significant milestones.

Advertisment

Sporting Glory: Assam’s Stars Shine Bright

The year 2024 witnessed Assamese athletes scaling new heights in international sports, bringing pride and joy to their homeland.

Cricket Debuts: Uma Chetry and Riyan Parag turned heads with their international cricket debuts. Having honed their skills on the domestic circuit, the duo’s leap to the global stage has set the stage for a promising 2025, where they aim to cement their legacies.

Lovlina Borgohain: The Tokyo Olympic medalist once again displayed her boxing prowess, advancing deep into the 2024 Paris Olympics. Though she fell short in the quarterfinals, her resilience and determination continue to inspire.

Hima Das’s Comeback: The “Dhing Express” faced a challenging year, serving a retrospective suspension from July 2023 to November 2024. Despite this setback, Hima is now poised for a remarkable comeback, ready to reclaim her position as one of India’s finest sprinters. Her fans eagerly anticipate her return to the tracks in 2025.

Ashmita Chaliha: This talented shuttler played a pivotal role in securing India a historic medal at the Badminton Asia Team Championships, showcasing her skill and teamwork on the international stage.

Nayanmoni Saikia: Adding another feather to her cap, Saikia clinched gold in the women’s pairs event at the 15th Asian Lawn Bowls Championship in Pattaya, Thailand. This victory builds on her Commonwealth Games triumph, reinforcing her position as a dominant force in the sport.

Isharani Baruah: A rising badminton star, Isharani climbed to a career-high world ranking of 61 in December. Winning titles at the Sri Lanka International and Dutch International tournaments, and finishing as runner-up at the Kazakhstan International, Baruah has announced herself as a future champion.

Dima Hasao Athletes: A group of young athletes from Haflong, Dima Hasao, represented India at the Winner Cup International 2024 in Abu Dhabi. Their impressive performance showcased the untapped athletic potential emerging from Assam’s diverse regions.

Cultural Heritage: Spreading Assam’s Essence Worldwide

Assam’s rich cultural tapestry enchanted global audiences this year, reinforcing its status as a treasure trove of tradition and artistry.

Bihu Dance in Poland: The vibrant Bihu dance lit up the International Folk Festival in Poland, leaving spectators in awe of its rhythm and energy. This event highlighted the cultural pride and unity that Bihu embodies, earning Assam global applause.

Weavers in Paris: Assamese artisans took centre stage at the International Textile Expo in Paris, where their intricate handlooms, particularly the exquisite Muga Silk, earned accolades for their craftsmanship. This marked a significant step in bringing Assam’s traditional artistry to the forefront of global fashion.

Geographical Indication (GI) Tags: Assam celebrated a monumental achievement as 19 traditional products, including the Assamese Bihu Dhol, Jaapi, and Eri Silk, received GI tags this year. Thirteen of these were attributed to the Bodo community, underscoring their unique cultural contributions. These tags not only protected the authenticity of these products but also boosted their global recognition.

India International Trade Fair: The Assam Pavilion at the 43rd India International Trade Fair showcased the state’s cultural and industrial strengths, captivating visitors with its array of traditional and modern offerings. The pavilion was a testament to Assam’s harmonious blend of heritage and innovation.

Tourism: UNESCO Honors and Global Recognition

2024 was a landmark year for Assam’s tourism industry, as the state’s historical and natural wonders received global recognition.

UNESCO World Heritage Sites: Assam now proudly boasts three UNESCO World Heritage sites. While Kaziranga National Park, famous for its one-horned rhinoceroses, and Manas National Park, known for housing tigers and tuskers, were already on the list, the famous Moidams of the Ahom Dynasty were added to it in July. These royal burial mounds exemplify the unique funerary traditions of the Tai-Ahom dynasty. Located in the foothills of the Patkai Ranges, the Moidams provide a glimpse into Assam’s illustrious past and have become a major attraction for history buffs and tourists alike.

International Tourism Mart: Held in Kaziranga this year, the event highlighted the efforts to promote Assam’s landscapes, culture, and wildlife on international platforms and laid the groundwork for a thriving tourism industry.

Environmental Champions: Protecting Nature and Wildlife

Assam’s commitment to environmental conservation was exemplified by its remarkable achievements this year.

Purnima Devi Barman: This dedicated wildlife conservationist was honoured with the Whitley Gold Award, often referred to as the “Green Oscar,” for her efforts in protecting the greater adjutant stork and fostering community-driven conservation initiatives. Her work not only safeguarded this endangered species but also empowered local communities.

Bibhab Talukdar: Recognized with the Harry Messel Award for Conservation Leadership, Talukdar’s work in preserving Assam’s rich biodiversity has been an inspiration. His initiatives in wildlife protection have set a benchmark for conservation efforts.

Cinema: Assamese Films and Artists Shine Globally

Assamese cinema continued its rise to prominence, with filmmakers and actors earning accolades at prestigious international platforms.

Rima Das: Celebrated as a trailblazer in independent cinema, Das’s ‘Village Rockstars 2’, the sequel to her much-acclaimed film won the Kim Jiseok award at the Busan International Film Festival. She also participated in the Berlin International Film Festival (Berlinale) and was featured in renowned publications like The Guardian and Variety. Her films, including the iconic Village Rockstars, have brought Assamese stories to the global stage.

Bhaskar Hazarika’s Kothanodi: Screened at the International Film Festival of India, this film’s bold narrative brought Assamese folklore to life, earning widespread acclaim.

While we might have missed out on some remarkable feats, it only underscores Assam’s growing significance on the global stage. A state once hardly recognized, now has grown its stature and influence across the country making 2025 a year to look forward to. Here’s wishing everyone a ‘Happy New Year’.

Also Read: From Manmohan Singh to Ratan Tata: Icons We Lost in 2024