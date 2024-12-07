Assam's Elvis Ali Hazarika Completes Grueling 13-Hour Arabian Sea Swim

Renowned swimmer Elvis Ali Hazarika has achieved yet another milestone by becoming the first Indian and Assamese to successfully complete a relay swim from the Worli Sea Link to the Atal Setu in the Arabian Sea.

The challenging swim, which began at 1:45 am, took 13 arduous hours to complete, marking the completion of his 10th Open Water Swimming event.

Reflecting on his journey, Hazarika shared, "With a lot of hard work, I have finally achieved this feat. It was a very difficult task as we swam alongside large fish, navigated through poorly lit waters at night, and frequently got entangled in fishing nets. We also encountered venomous jellyfish, making the experience even more challenging."

Despite the obstacles, Hazarika and his team persevered, completing the swim with determination and resilience. "It was extremely tiring overall, but the experience was unforgettable," he added.

Expressing gratitude for the support he has received throughout his career, Hazarika said, "I am grateful for all the support you have always given me and hope that you will continue to support me in the future as well. Please share my news widely. Your support means a lot to me."

This remarkable achievement further cements Elvis Ali Hazarika's position as a pioneer in open water swimming, inspiring countless others to chase their dreams.