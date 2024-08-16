Elvis Ali Hazarika First Assamese To Swim Across Poland Gulf Of Puck Gdansk

Renowned swimmer Elvis Ali Hazarika on Friday became the first Assamese to successfully swim across the Poland Gulf, off the shores of Gdańsk Pomerania in Poland.
Following the remarkable feat, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma congratulated the swimmer. The Chief Minister's Office posted on X writing, "HCM Dr @himantabiswa extends his heartfelt congratulations to Shri Elvis Ali Hazarika on successfully swimming across the Poland Gulf, off the shores of Gdańsk Pomerania, Poland, becoming the first Assamese to do so."
Meanwhile, speaking about his experience, Hazarika said, "I have finally become the first Assamese to successfully swim the Poland Gulf of Puck Gdansk Baltic Sea, off the shores of Gdańsk Pomerania, Poland. It was a greatly difficult, yet adventurous task as I swam along with a lot of Jellyfish, Seals & and other sea animals. The freezing cold water, Salt water, Heavy Current, made it even more difficult."
"It was extremely tiring, the swim, overall. This is a dream come true for me, and also the people of Assam. JoiAaiAxom," he added.
In March this year, Elvis Ali Hazarika scripted history when he became the first Assamese to solo swim across Robben Islands in South Africa known for chilling waters and strong currents.
He had posted on social media writing, "Finally the day has come when I become the first Assamese to successfully swim the Robben Island Solo Swim. It was a greatly difficult, yet adventurous task as I swam along with a lot of Jellyfish, Sunfish, Dolphins, etc. The freezing cold water, Salt water, Heavy Current made it even more difficult. It was extremely tiring, the swim, overall. This is a dream come true for me, and also the people of Assam. JoiAaiAxom."
Elvis Ali Hazarika has a knack of creating unique records through his swimming skills. Previously, he became the first person from Assam to swim from Elephanta Island jetty to Gateway of India. He was also the first person from entire Northeast to complete the English Channel to and fro.