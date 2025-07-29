At Least 18 Kanwariyas Killed as Bus Collides With Truck in Jharkhand

A devastating road accident occurred early Monday morning in Jharkhand's Deoghar district when a bus carrying Kanwariyas collided with a truck transporting gas cylinders, leading to multiple fatalities.

The accident took place around 4:30 am near the Jamuniya forest area under the jurisdiction of Mohanpur police station. According to officials, the 32-seater bus was carrying devotees on the Kanwar Yatra during the holy month of Shravan when it rammed into the gas-laden truck.

While the exact death toll remains unclear, Traffic Deputy Superintendent of Police Laxman Prasad confirmed that nine people lost their lives in the crash, and several others were seriously injured. The injured have been shifted to nearby hospitals for treatment.

However, BJP MP Nishikant Dubey, who represents Deoghar in the Lok Sabha, claimed that 18 people had died in the incident.

"In my Lok Sabha constituency of Deoghar, during the Kanwar Yatra in the month of Shravan, 18 devotees lost their lives due to a bus and truck accident," Dubey said in a statement.

Inspector General (Dumka Zone) Shailendra Kumar Sinha also confirmed the collision and said that an investigation is underway to determine the cause of the crash.

