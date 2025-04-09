Tragic Road Accident in Guwahati's Lalmati; Speeding Dumper Kills Two Scooty Riders

A horrific accident occurred in the Lalmati area of Guwahati, where two scooty riders were tragically killed after being hit by a speeding dumper truck. Initial reports confirmed that the two individuals died on the spot, although their identities have not yet been determined.

The incident sparked intense public unrest, with thousands of people gathering at the site of the accident, blocking the road and causing a severe traffic jam in both directions. Residents accused the police of allowing the dumper to continue its journey after allegedly receiving a bribe. In retaliation, the public attempted to set the vehicle on fire, sources said.

As per reports, authorities, including DCP, ACP, Hatigaon Police, and Basistha Police, arrived at the scene, along with CRPF personnel, to manage the situation and attempt to clear the national highway. The public response was a mix of anger and frustration, as they sought justice for the victims.

Meanwhile, a man named Bhaben Das was injured in the incident but is reportedly out of danger. On the other hand, the truck driver has been apprehended by the police. The situation remains tense, as a huge group of people continue their protest.