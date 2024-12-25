Atishi Accuses BJP’s Parvesh Verma of Distributing Cash Ahead of Polls

In a serious allegation, Delhi Chief Minister Atishi Marlena said today (25th December) that BJP was distributing cash to women in the New Delhi constituency represented by AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal ahead of Assembly polls in the city.

In a press conference, senior AAP leader Atishi said Rs 1,100 each was given to women from slum clusters at former BJP MP from West Delhi LS constituency Mr. Parvesh Verma's residence at Windsor Place, and their voter ID details were noted down.

Verma, however, denied the charges and said the money was distributed as part of a campaign by 'Rashtriya Swabhiman', an NGO formed by his late father and former Delhi Chief Minister Sahib Singh Verma.

"I ask the Delhi Police, CBI, ED to conduct raids at the bungalow where crores of rupees are kept," she said, adding that the AAP will make formal complaints to the police and the election commission and demanded Verma's arrest. Kejriwal has also alleged that cash was being distributed to people in his constituency.

In a statement, Verma said the 'Rashtriya Swabhiman' was behind the scheme to provide monthly financial assistance of Rs 1,100 to women from poor sections of society.

"I am seeing the pain of women which Arvind Kejriwal could not see for 11 years. They were hassled...I decided that we would give them Rs 1,100 per month. At least I am not distributing liquor like Arvind Kejriwal. I am happy that I am helping people," Verma said to media.

Verma said the Rashtriya Swabhiman has been involved in helping people and has redeveloped two earthquake devastated villages in Gujarat, and four cyclone devastated villages villages in Odisha. The organisation, he said, also spent crores of rupees in saving the lives of people during the Covid pandemic, providing oxygen concentrators and opening a care centre in West Delhi.

He added that Kejriwal and Atishi could make all the noise but he would continue to help women and none of them would return empty-handed from his residence.

The election for the 70-member Delhi Assembly is due to be held in February next year and Verma had earlier claimed that he was asked by senior party leaders to start preparations for contesting from the New Delhi Assembly constituency. He is likely to contest in it. Kejriwal also said that BJP may make Verma as its CM face this time.

