Atishi Marlena Is Next To Be Arrested On Fake Case, Claims Kejriwal

Delhi CM Atishi Marlena may find herself arrested soon, according to AAP (Aam Admi Party) supremo and former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. He claimed today (25th December) that plans are being hatched to arrest her along with other senior AAP leaders in fake cases ahead of the Delhi Assembly Polls.

Kejriwal took on to X platform where he wrote—“These people are severely rattled by the Mahila Samman Yojana and Sanjeevani Yojana. They have planned to arrest Atishi ji in the next few days by filing false cases.”

Kejriwal further alleged that before the arrest of Atishi, there would be raids on senior AAP leaders. Kejriwal will hold a press conference today on this issue.

Ahead of the Delhi Assembly Polls, the AAP government has announced a variety of schemes, especially for women and senior citizens across the capital.

The AAP government has introduced the Mukhyamantri Mahila Samman Yojana which offers eligible women over 18 financial aid of Rs 1,000. Kejriwal assured that this amount will be increased to Rs 2,100 if the AAP is re-elected.

The other scheme, the Sanjeevani Yojana aims to provide free healthcare for Delhi residents aged 60 and above. This scheme will cover the medical expenses for senior citizens in both government and private hospitals.

Women and Child Development department of Delhi government has issued public notices in newspapers for the registration of the Mahila Samman and the Sanjeevani schemes.

Responding to it, BJP MP from Delhi Bansuri Swaraj was quoted to have said in media as—“It's a scam because the cabinet has only approved Rs 1,000, which CM Atishi had announced in March before the Lok Sabha elections.”

Notably, a defamation case has been filed by BJP leader Rajiv Babbar against Atishi and kejriwal. The Supreme Court has extended its stay on the defamation proceedings against Atishi and Kejriwal. AAP leaders earlier alleged deletion of voters' names. Babbar claims this has damaged the BJP's reputation. The Delhi High Court had found the remarks prima facie defamatory. It also stated that the remarks were intended to vilify the BJP for political gain.