ED, CBI, IT Conspiring To Arrest Atishi; Orders From "Top": Kejriwal

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday claimed that he had highly sensitive information about a meeting between the country’s top probing agencies — CBI, ED, and Income Tax department—in which they received orders from the “top” to file false cases and arrest Delhi Chief Minister Atishi.

Kejriwal, accompanied by Atishi and other AAP leaders, addressed a press conference in which he accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of always standing between development and the people of Delhi. He said that the BJP has time and again caused trouble and tried to derail progressive works, however, the AAP has managed to continue doing good work for the people.

He said, “In the last 10 years, the BJP tried to block our developmental works and stood against the people of Delhi. From time to time, they stopped the functioning of the Delhi government through the Lieutenant Governor or by bringing various laws. However, we did not stop and did so much work in Delhi that the people have not witnessed in the last 75 years.”

Kejriwal, who was arrested and spent time in jail before being released, accused the BJP of using undue influence to jail senior AAP leaders and cabinet ministers including Satyendra Jain, Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Singh.

“We did not allow our work to be stopped by this. It is now evident that they are not even remotely close to winning the elections. In fact, they might face a historic defeat in Delhi. They have no narrative and nothing to show for 10 years in governance. In the last 10 years, half of the government in Delhi was theirs. They had seven MPs, the LG, and crores of rupees. However, they did not build a single road or hospital or school,” the former Delhi CM said.

He added, “They had only one responsibility of overseeing the law and order in Delhi, however, they managed to destroy it completely. People are now living in fear. They are afraid of stepping out. Bullets are fired without fearing the rule of law.”

Kejriwal further targeted the BJP saying, “They cannot even say what they will do if they are voted. They do not have a CM face, no candidates, no agenda for elections. On the other hand, AAP is running a positive campaign. We are showing the people our work and asking for votes to do more. Schools, healthcare, 24 hours of free electricity, water supply, making bus travel free for women, arranging for free pilgrimages for the elderly and more.”

“Three to four days ago, we announced two schemes—Mahila Samman Yojana and Sanjeevini Yojana—to provide Rs 2,100 to women and arrange for free treatment of the elderly in all private and government hospitals in Delhi. We have received a rousing response from the people. There have been close to 12.5 lakh registrations under the Mahila Samman Yojana and 1.5 lakh to 1.75 lakh registrations under the Sanjeevini Yojana already,” he mentioned.

Grave Allegations

Kejriwal, while admitting the serious nature of the allegations, said that he responsibly brought them out against the BJP. He talked about highly placed sources informing him about the impending arrest of Delhi CM Atishi.

“They (BJP) now feel threatened. We came to know from sources of a meeting between the ED, CBI and Income Tax department. There were orders from the top to arrest Atishi ji using any false case. This is a serious allegation and I am aware of it. However, I speak responsibly in saying that we also have information that there will be raids against every AAP leader. They aim to distract us from election campaigning,” Kejriwal said.

He further said, “We have information that a false case is being developed against Atishi ji from the transport department. They want to stop the free bus travel for women that we started. People of this country do not like such politics and they will give their answers in the elections.”

Atishi: Truth will prevail

Atishi, while speaking at the press conference said that truth will prevail even if she is arrested in a false case. She said, “We trust the judiciary. They sent all our top leaders to jail in false cases, but the truth eventually came out and they got bail." She said the BJP must know that the "people are watching".

“The notices published in newspapers are wrong, lies. BJP has pressured officials and got this wrong information published in newspapers. These officials will face administrative as well as police action,” she further said on the newspaper notices issued by Delhi’s health and women and child development departments to block the two recently announced schemes.

Addressing the notice that claimed there was no Mahila Samman Yojana, Atishi countered the allegations by presenting official documentation as evidence. Holding up a paper, she stated, "Delhi government has taken a cabinet decision on the Mahila Samman Yojana and this notification is in the public domain. We have notified the scheme to provide Rs 1,000 per month to women." She further highlighted that Arvind Kejriwal had promised to increase the amount to Rs 2,100 per month after forming the government. Additionally, she noted Kejriwal’s announcement of the Sanjeevani Yojana, aimed at offering free medical treatment for the elderly. "This is clearly AAP's announcement, Arvind Kejriwal's guarantee that Sanjeevani will be brought and amount hiked to Rs 2,100 after the government is formed," she affirmed.