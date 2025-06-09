Axiom Space’s Ax-4 Mission Ready for Launch, India’s Shubhanshu Shukla in Crew

Axiom Space’s Ax-4 mission crew and SpaceX teams have successfully completed a full rehearsal of launch day activities ahead of their scheduled liftoff on Tuesday, June 10, the company announced on its official X handle.

The Ax-4 mission, set to launch from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center at 8:22 a.m. ET, will travel aboard the SpaceX Dragon spacecraft to the International Space Station (ISS). This mission features an international crew representing the United States, India, Poland, and Hungary.

India’s participation is marked by Ax-4 mission pilot Shubhanshu Shukla, who is set to become only the second Indian national astronaut to travel to space since 1984. His involvement was confirmed by both Axiom Space and the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). Alongside Shukla, Slawosz Uznanski of the European Space Agency will become Poland’s second astronaut since 1978, while Tibor Kapu will be Hungary’s second astronaut since 1980. Peggy Whitson, a veteran astronaut with the longest cumulative time in space by an American, will command the mission, marking her second commercial spaceflight.

The Ax-4 mission is notable for being the first government-sponsored human spaceflight for India, Poland, and Hungary in over 40 years and their first mission aboard the ISS. Axiom Space described this mission as a milestone that redefines access to low-Earth orbit and elevates national space programs around the world.

The mission will carry out approximately 60 scientific studies and activities involving 31 countries, including the U.S., India, Poland, Hungary, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Nigeria, and the UAE. This makes Ax-4 the most research-intensive mission launched by Axiom Space to date, with a focus on microgravity research in human health, Earth observation, biological sciences, and material sciences.

With a strong emphasis on international collaboration, the Ax-4 mission aims to boost participation in space research from India, Poland, Hungary, and other partner nations, while advancing global knowledge and showcasing the capabilities of these emerging space programs.

The International Space Station also acknowledged the upcoming launch on its official social media channels.

