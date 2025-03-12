Jio Partners with SpaceX to Bring Starlink Broadband to India

Reliance Jio’s digital arm, Jio Platforms Limited (JPL), has announced a strategic agreement with SpaceX to offer Starlink’s satellite-based broadband services in India.

The partnership, subject to regulatory approvals for SpaceX to operate Starlink in the country, aims to expand high-speed internet access across India, including remote and rural areas.

As part of the agreement, Jio will distribute Starlink solutions through its retail outlets and online platforms. The collaboration leverages Jio’s position as the world’s largest mobile operator by data traffic and Starlink’s expertise as a leading low Earth orbit satellite service provider.

Jio also plans to facilitate customer support, including installation and activation of Starlink services. The company stated that this partnership aligns with its commitment to ensuring reliable internet access for enterprises, small businesses, and communities across India.

By integrating Starlink into its broadband ecosystem, Jio seeks to complement its existing JioFiber and JioAirFiber services, making high-speed internet more accessible in difficult-to-reach locations. Additionally, both companies are exploring further areas of cooperation to enhance India’s digital infrastructure.

Mathew Oommen, Group CEO of Reliance Jio, emphasized the significance of this partnership, stating, “Ensuring that every Indian, no matter where they live, has access to affordable and high-speed broadband remains Jio's top priority. Our collaboration with SpaceX strengthens this commitment and marks a transformative step toward seamless connectivity for all.”

Earlier, Airtel had inked a similar pact.