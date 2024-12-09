Bangladesh Expresses Displeasure Over Sheikh Hasina's Remarks in India

Masum Billah, Dhaka

The Bangladesh government has expressed dissatisfaction over the political statements made by former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina while in India. The message was conveyed to India's Foreign Secretary, Vikram Misri, during his visit to Dhaka on Monday.

Speaking to the press in Dhaka, Bangladesh's Foreign Secretary Md Jashim Uddin confirmed that the matter was raised during a Foreign Office Consultations (FOC) meeting between the foreign secretaries of both countries. "We discussed the issue of bringing back the former Prime Minister," Uddin said. "This is a political decision, and the relevant ministry will take necessary action. It can be communicated through diplomatic channels or through our mission in Delhi."

Vikram Misri arrived in Dhaka for a brief visit earlier on Monday, where the FOC meeting took place at the State Guesthouse Padma. The meeting, which lasted over three hours, was attended by Uddin on behalf of Bangladesh and Misri for India.

During the meeting, Uddin directly conveyed Bangladesh's concerns over Sheikh Hasina's political activities in India. He emphasized that the interim government in Bangladesh was not in favour of Hasina's remarks made while in India. Uddin also stressed that the statement should not affect the relationship between the two countries.

"We have pointed out that we do not approve of the statements made by Sheikh Hasina while in India," Uddin stated. "We have requested the Indian government to inform her of our position. Misri has acknowledged the note."

