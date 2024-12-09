India Foreign Secretary Raises Concern Over Hindu Safety in Bangladesh

Masum Billah, Bangladesh

Advertisment

India's Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, during his official visit to Bangladesh, expressed concern over the safety and welfare of minorities, including reports of Hindu torture, in a meeting with his Bangladeshi counterpart Md Jashim Uddin. Misri emphasized the importance of addressing these concerns and discussed the broader scope of issues in the bilateral relationship.

During the Foreign Office Consultation (FoC) at the state guesthouse Padma, Misri highlighted the need for a constructive approach by Bangladesh authorities to resolve recent incidents, including attacks on cultural, religious, and diplomatic properties. "We expect a positive, forward-looking, and constructive direction for the relationship between our two countries," Misri stated.

Misri's visit comes after political changes in Bangladesh this year, with continued diplomatic engagement between the two nations, including a cordial exchange between Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bangladesh's Chief Advisor. Misri underscored India's commitment to a people-centric relationship, built on mutual benefits in areas like trade, connectivity, water sharing, and development cooperation.

The meeting also provided an opportunity to reflect on India-Bangladesh ties, which have seen growing collaboration in recent years. Misri reiterated India's desire to work closely with Bangladesh’s interim government to further enhance bilateral cooperation.

Also Read: Bangladesh-India Relationship Changed After 5 August: Foreign Adviser