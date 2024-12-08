Prof Yunus Asks Meta to Address Disinformation Campaign Against Bangladesh

Masum Billah, Dhaka

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus on Sunday asked Meta, the parent company of Facebook, to address the disinformation campaign against Bangladesh being carried out from certain countries to undermine the July-August mass uprising.

“There’s a massive disinformation campaign, and we are the sufferers,” the Chief Adviser told Meta’s director for human rights policy, Miranda Sissons when the latter called on him at the State Guest House Jamuna.

Sissons explained to the Chief Adviser the human rights policy of Meta saying that they remained alert to prevent anyone from using their platforms to spread disinformation.

The Chief Adviser also asked Meta to make its technology more user-friendly for young entrepreneurs.

“Technology is a tool to make things happen. But technology doesn’t decide what we want to do with things. So, we have to reengineer it to make it perfect,” he said.

“With Facebook, you have a tremendous amount of possibility. Facebook could be used to make young people entrepreneurs,” he said.

Professor Yunus said the Bangladesh government would remain engaged with Facebook for the benefit of the country’s young population.

Lamiya Morshed, principal coordinator for SDG affairs, Shazeeb M Khairul Islam, Chief Adviser’s personal secretary-2, Ruzan Sarwar, head of Meta’s public policy for Bangladesh and Nepal, Nayantara Narayan, Associate General Counsel of Meta, Alice Budisatrijo, Meta’s head of misinformation policy for Asia-Pacific, were among those present in the meeting.