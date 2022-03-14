Man Arrested For Threatening To Assassinate Mizoram CM

Mizoram police on Sunday arrested a 37-year-old man for allegedly threatening to assassinate Chief Minister Zoramthanga if he did not resign within three months.

The accused, identified as Rodinliana alias Apuia Tocchhawng, is a native of Khawzawl town and resident of Chanmari West locality of Aizawl.

Taking to social media, Rodinliana had shared on various Facebook groups, accusing Zoramthanga of usurping the state's annual budget for personal gains. He also claimed that he had hired a sniper to assassinate the chief minister.

Meanwhile, Cybercrime Police investigated the fake account, which went by the name 'Thingtlang Pa', and traced the accused and arrested him, Mizoram Inspector General of Police (Headquarters) John Neihlaia told PTI.

No weapons were recovered from his possession, he said, adding that the accused has been booked under several sections of the Indian Penal Code.

He was also previously arrested in 2018 for writing a threatening letter to former chief minister Lal Thanhawla, senior police officer said.

