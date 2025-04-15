“Will Barge Into His House, Blow Up His Car”: Salman Khan Gets Fresh Death Threat

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has received another chilling death threat, prompting Mumbai Police to launch an investigation. The threat, received via WhatsApp on Sunday, warned of a possible attack on the actor either by storming into his residence or by bombing his car.

According to Mumbai Police, the threatening message was sent to the WhatsApp number of the Transport Department in Worli, Mumbai. The message explicitly stated the intention to either "barge into Salman Khan's house" or "blow up his car with a bomb."

Authorities have registered a case at the Worli Police Station against an unidentified individual and are actively investigating the matter.

This is not the first time the actor has faced such threats. In November last year, Salman Khan was reportedly targeted in a threatening message allegedly linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. That message, sent to the Mumbai Police Traffic Control Room, issued a grim ultimatum—either apologize publicly or pay a ransom of ₹5 crore to ensure his safety.

“If he does not do so, we will kill him. Our gang is still active,” the message had warned, claiming to be from the brother of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi.

Just days earlier, another message had demanded ₹2 crore from the actor, marking two threats in one week during that period.

Police have intensified security around Salman Khan and are working to trace the origin of the latest message. Further updates are awaited as the investigation continues.

